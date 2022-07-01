WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce that a new art exhibition will be shown in the Summit Art Gallery presented by the Top of West Virginia Arts Council (TWVAC).

The show will feature the Steubenville Art Association (SAA) located in Steubenville, Ohio, and will display the artworks of approximately twenty artists.

The exhibit will be available to the public without charge beginning with an opening reception on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Bob Watson, the TWVAC Event Chair for this show stated the show will be available for public viewing until Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Summit Art Gallery.

The gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Parking is available behind the building, located at 3539 Main Street, Weirton, WV.

The SAA began over seventy years ago to provide local artists an opportunity to advance their creative skills.

Workshops and demonstrations are provided to encourage artistic improvements.

Art shows are conducted to display the visual arts and provided social engagement for the artists.

Exhibitions, some competitive with awards, such as the Celebrate Steubenville Today competition planned for early next spring will further the cultural-artistic aspects of the community.

The SAA is a non-profit organization of people interested in the advancement of fine art.

Membership consists of local artists expressing themselves through a wide variety of media.

The SAA is supported by annual dues, commissions on sales from shows, and outside contributions.

The Association has also made scholarship fund donations to local high school seniors graduating that are continuing their education in a four-year art program.