JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Officers with the Charles Town Police Department were dispatched to the Washington High School on August 8 after it was reported a substitute employee was under the influence.

According to a Facebook post from CTPD, the school resource officer and patrol staff investigated the allegation and arrested the substitute for driving under the influence (DUI).

The name of the substitute employee has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

