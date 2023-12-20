BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A teacher’s quick thinking helped saved a West Virginia student’s life.

Kyrsten Myers, an Early Childhood Classroom Assistant Teacher at Brooke Primary North, identified a student who was choking on food during breakfast time on December 19.

Myers realized the student was in trouble and immediately used the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge the item obstructing the airway.

Thanks to Ms. Myers’s quick action, she saved the student’s life.

Superintendent Crook says Brooke County Schools are very proud of Ms. Myers and the entire Brooke County staff for always putting the students’ safety, health, and security first.