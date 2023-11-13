WEST VIRGINIA- A teen in West Virginia is recovering after allegedly being shot at during a party that happened on a strip mine property.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and the teen was taken hospital for further treatment.

The teen’s injuries are not life threatening.

Officials say the party happened in the Witcher Creek area.

No criminal charges have been filed on this case but the investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be made to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 304-357-0169