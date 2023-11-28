POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia has a scientific secret.

Tucked away in the Allegheny Mountain Range in Pocahontas County is the Green Bank Observatory (GBO), an historic site that the American Physical Society has designated as “as the location of some of the most fundamental discoveries in astrophysics and astronomy.”

The Green Bank Observatory is home of the Green Bank Telescope, the world’s largest, fully steerable radio telescope. Scientists and researchers from NASA and across the world use the telescope.

Images from Green Bank Observatory website

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank was dedicated in 1957 and the facility produced its first readings in 1958. Data from the telescopes lead to the discovery of the radiation belts of Jupiter in 1959. The first search for extraterrestrial life using radio telescopes began at Green Bank in 1960 and was called Project OZMA, led by scientist Frank Drake. Drake also wrote the Drake Equation in 1961 to determine factors in the probability of extraterrestrial life in our galaxy.

The field of interstellar chemistry also began with work done in West Virginia with the discovery of formaldehyde in space in 1969 through radio telescope data.

The observatory’s telescopes detect readings that are billions of light years away from Earth, according to the facility’s website. The GBO says it could even “see” your mobile phone even it was in airplane mode and as far away as Mars.

The equipment is highly sensitive and human communications equipment can interfere with space signals. Therefore, the Federal Communications Commission established two National Radio Quiet Zones (NRQZ) in 1958 for the Green Bank area and federal US Navy facilities in Sugar Grove, West Virginia.

The National Radio Quiet Zone and the West Virginia Radio Astronomy Zone protect the areas from human-made radio frequency interference. The NRQZ covers approximately 13,000 square miles, according to the Green Bank Observatory website.

The quiet zones do not mean there is no internet access, though. However, there is a 10-mile area around the GBO which prohibits operation of electrical equipment that could interfere with radio astronomy. The GBO says many people who live in these quiet zones do not even notice the restrictions or even know the zones exist.

The important science of space continues at Green Bank Observatory. The facility offers guided tours for the public.