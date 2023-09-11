The Festival of Colors is back in 2023 but for the final time.

The Festival of Colors is held at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia on September 16 from 12-6 pm.

In India, the Festival of Colors announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter where people involved will bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind.

This event is family-friendly and for children of all ages.

For $10 ($15 on-site) you will receive a regular package that includes admission and two color bags. The $20 ($25 on-site) full package will grant you admission, three color bags, and lunch.

More information and tickets for the event can be found here.

(The video in the story shows previous coverage)