CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Jefferson County is the most generous county in West Virginia, according to a study by SmartAsset.

The study says Jefferson County residents give 0.92% of their income to charity.

It says 8.08% of tax returns show charitable contributions.

Here are the top 10 most generous counties in West Virginia, according to the study:

Jefferson County Monongalia County Berkeley County Putnam County Cabell County Kanawha County Ohio County Harrison County Raleigh County Hampshire County

The average amount of income in West Virginia’s top 10 most generous counties donated to charity is 0.41%.

The study says they used tax return data to come up with the list. They say they used the average amount of income given to charity and how many tax returns show some charitable contributions.