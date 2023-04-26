The most popular baby names for 2023 in West Virginia have been released.

Names.org today released the Most Popular Baby Names in West Virginia in 2023 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Waylon ranks No. 1 followed by Liam and Asher. Hudson, William, And Oliver are new names in the top 10 this year.

Five of West Virginia’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the five names unique to West Virginia are Waylon, Asher, Wyatt, Hudson, and Maverick.

For girls, Amelia, Harper, and Paisley top the list. Everleigh, Evelyn, and Charlotte are new names in the top 10 this year.

Four of West Virginia’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the six names unique to West Virginia are Harper, Paisley, Willow, Ellie, Everleigh, and Kingsley.

Below is a list of the 10 most popular names in West Virginia in 2023 for each gender.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in West Virginia in 2023:

1) Waylon

2) Liam

3) Asher

4) Noah

5) Elijah

6) Wyatt

7) Hudson

8) William

9) Maverick

10) Oliver

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in West Virginia in 2023:

1) Amelia

2) Harper

3) Paisley

4) Willow

5) Ava

6) Ellie

7) Everleigh

8) Evelyn

9) Charlotte

10) Kinsley

The top 50 names can be found here.

