WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) In the past year alone Weirton has seen a remarkable amount of businesses open their door.

Officials announced recently that Primanti Bros. and Chipotle will be new additions to the Three Springs Crossings area.

And some good news for downtown residents, city officials have shared Dollar Tree is opening at the former Downtown Kroger.

On top of those businesses a new Dollar General is being built on Pennsylvania Avenue and a Wash-Rite Car Wash is opening at the Park Drive location.

“That growth represents opportunity in Weirton. It’s very encouraging to have those chains coming to our city. It shows that we are on the rise.” Mike Adams – Weirton City Manager

Adams say no matter if it’s a mom and pop shop or a chain business they are always welcome in Weirton!