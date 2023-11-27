PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — People have been hanging out, drinking beer and eating food at the North End Tavern & Brewery in Parkersburg since 1899.

Thrillist, Food & Wine, and Only in Your State all say that the North End Tavern, which is also known as NET, in Parkersburg is West Virginia’s oldest restaurant, and Brookston Beer Bulletin says they are the 126th oldest bar in America. It’s also the oldest brewery in West Virginia.

According to the North End Tavern & Brewery’s website, they opened in 1899 as a “small neighborhood pub in Parkersburg’s north end.”

The owner was Bradford “Zip” Thorn, a former professional wrestler, according to Only in Your State. It’s believed that Thorn suffered some form of injury that ended his wrestling career, the website says.

Almost 100 years later in 1997, they added a microbrewery, making it the oldest brewery in the state, according to Only in Your State, VinePair and Matador Network. Patrons frequently order a Roedy Red amber ale with their titular NET Burger, according to Only in Your State.