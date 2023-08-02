With the new Barbie movie out you may find yourself feeling nostalgic for your favorite childhood toys.

People over a certain age didn’t grow up with Mattel or Hasbro, they grew up with Marx Toys.

Thanks to Marx Toy Connection they can give you a look back at this toy giant that took over a small town in West Virginia, and the entire world.

Marx Toys manufactured classic toys like the Big Wheel, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and any plastic figurine you can imagine.

Marx Fighting Eagle toys

Marx Johnny West figures

Marx Jane West figures

Marx John and Jane West figures

Marx Toys plastic horses

Marx Toys figures

Marx Toy Soldiers

Marx Toys Soldiers

Marx Tin Litho Target Soldiers

Marx Cowboys and Indians

Marx Geronimo and Horse

assorted accessories

From horses to cowboys and Indians, whole wild west playsets filled the toy rooms of lucky children around the United States.

Louis Marx & Company was first founded in New York City in 1919, and like many other manufacturing companies at the time, they knew if they wanted to make an impact they needed to mass produce their products.

They opened their first factory in Erie, Pennsylvania, and marketed their toys using catalogs such as Sears, Roebuck, and Company and different department stores.

They even partnered with Disney to make branded toys.

Marx initially started out by making metal toys, but by the 1950’s they had moved to molded plastic, becoming the biggest toy manufacturer in the world.

Louis Marx was proclaimed by Time Magazine as “the Toy King” and was the first person inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame with a plaque that proclaimed him as “the Henry Ford of the toy industry.”

Arguably, the most famous toy, the Big Wheel, was introduced in 1969, and inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2009.

Marx Toys was one of the only companies whose revenue actually grew during the Great Depression. High demand meant more factories.

In 1930 the decision was made to open a manufacturing site in Glen Dale, West Virginia.

The gamble was worth the risk, and by 1946 the plant was producing 3.5 million toys a month. And 10 years later, it had increased its production to millions of toys per day.

By the 1960’s the Glen Dale plant employed approximately 2,000 people with four active unions.

Marx Toys was sold in 1972, and while the Glen Dale plant did stay open until the 1980s, it finally closed after the company and toys’ rights were sold.

The closing down of an American childhood staple did not stop the love for Marx Toys.

They quickly became collector’s items, with famous names such as Steven Spielberg and Robert De Niro throwing momentum behind the collection value.

The now-closed Marx Toys Museum in Moundsville, West Virginia became a haven for collectors. For years there were piles of misshaped and defectively cast toys that became valuable and a fun treasure hunt.

The Marx Toys Museum even got a visit from the History Channel’s American Pickers, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz.

It’s been a few years since the museum closed, but collectors are still able to regain their childhood memories with auction sites such as eBay, where all kinds of Marx memorabilia can still be found.