CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Savannah Bananas are coming to Charleston.

According to a post on the Charleston Dirty Birds’ Facebook page, the viral sensation baseball team will be in town on April 21, 2023.

The Dirty Birds say that tickets are not on sale yet, but fans can visit the Bananas’ website to join a presale alerts list to be notified when tickets are available.