WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in parking lots C and D of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack, the Ohio County Family Resource Network will be hosting their second of three Mobile Food Pantries for 2022 in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank.

Additional services to the community will include COVID-19 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including boosters, provided by Wheeling Health Right and UniCare Health Plan.

Cornerstone Care in partnership with Adagio Health will be providing Mobile Medical Women’s and Reproductive Health Services on site.

For questions or to make an appointment for low or no cost care with the Cornerstone Care Mobile Medical Unit please call 724-705-3195. Appointments are not required.

Mountaineer Food Bank will provide meat, vegetables, milk, bread, and more to those who drive through during the distribution between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This is the second of three distributions taking place in Ohio County in 2022. The next and last giveaway is October 26th. Food distribution is possible with Mountaineer Food Bank due to Wheeling Island Casino graciously donating their parking lot and through volunteers from Williams Energy and a variety of area non-profits, including the Ohio County Food Security Team. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director of the Ohio County Family Resource Network

Participants in the mobile food pantry may receive one box per vehicle.

If there are two adults from two different households in a vehicle, they may be asked to drive through twice.

Safety protocols will be in place during the distribution event, food boxes will only be placed in trunks, not inside vehicles.

If participants do not have space for boxes in their trunks, they will be asked to pull to the side to clear the space.

No income verification or ID is required however participants will need to provide a West Virginia address.

Anyone unable to attend the mobile food pantry may access food by visiting one of the many “Blessing Boxes,” 24-hour food pantries, placed throughout the county including locations at Bethlehem Elementary, Elks Lodge in South Wheeling, Greggsville Park, Garden Park in Warwood, Valley Grove Community Center, or West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information about Blessing Boxes or the mobile food pantry, please contact Claudia Raymer at 304-232-5600 or OhioCountyFRN@yahoo.com.

For a full schedule of the Mountaineer Food Bank’s events, visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.