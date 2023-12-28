MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all heard the phrase “starving artist,” but according to online news and travel guide West Virginia Explorer, it turns out that having artists in your community is actually a sign of change and gentrification.

John Villani, author of “The 100 Best Small Art Towns in America,” says good arts communities offer affordable housing, entrepreneurial spirit, and the availability of arts venues. He says that towns that start out with agricultural roots are often transformed from “off-the-beaten-path hamlets into vibrant art towns.”

Maya Roney, author of “Bohemian Today, High-Rent Tomorrow,” suggests that towns where artists flourish are great places to invest in real estate as it has been proven that artists stimulate local economies.

West Virginia Explorer took this information and found the Top 10 West Virginia Arts Communities.

The online news outlet informally surveyed artists, patrons, and economic development officials across the Mountain State to find the top art communities.

Morgantown

Stealing the top spot is Morgantown. Home of West Virginia University, the College of Creative Arts enrolls more than 800 students every year and employs over 100 arts faculty members. A study from Arts Monongahela reported that art sustained more than 500 jobs in the Morgantown area, providing employees with more than $2 million in compensation and $5 million in business volume. Also bolstering the community’s artistic capacity are the five public theaters and private art venues.

Wheeling

West Virginia Explorer calls Wheeling a “New York City in miniature” with its collection of row houses, industrial lofts, high rises, and high-style architecture. Wheeling is best known as the home of the Wheeling Jamboree, first broadcasting the country-music radio show in 1933 from the Capitol Theatre. The Friendly City is also home to Victoria Vaudeville Theater, the oldest operating theater in West Virginia that still hosts live performances. Skilled artists and artisans are also attracted to the area because the Wheeling Artisan Center and Oglebay Art Insitute provide exhibition space and market regional art.

Charleston

Our great state’s capital and largest city ranks third on the list. West Virginia Explorer says a large affluent population supports the arts, while an economic downturn has led to affordable housing in the downtown areas. There are many art shops and galleries throughout the downtown area, as well as bookstores, coffee shops, and nightclubs that provide venues for live events. Charleston is also home to Mountain Stage, a weekly two-hour radio program that is recorded with a live audience and then distributed around the globe by National Public Radio and Voice of America’s satellite radio service.

Huntington

Developed to be a western terminus of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway, Huntington comes in fourth for best art communities. Home to Marshall University, it is the second largest city, with a population of more than 280,000 residents. According to West Virginia Explorer, the large population, affordable housing, and availability of public transportation make for a great incubator for the arts community. Urban renewal projects developed in the 80s have helped create available housing and convenient open shops, galleries, and performance spaces in the downtown district.

Hinton & Fayetteville

Located on the southern and northern ends of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Hinton, and Fayetteville offer artists more than 70,000 acres of rivers, falls, and forests, bolstering the demand for arts among vacationers. With a combined population of around 5,100 people, these valley and mountain towns present specific artistic opportunities, with The Love Hope Arts Center attracting many local artists.

Davis & Thomas

Davis and Thomas, West Virginia, are small towns only two miles away from each other, and both communities benefit from year-round tourism. Bringing skiers in the winter and hikers in the summer, the two towns have a little bit of something for everyone. Both towns also offer venues to showcase the local artists. Mountainmade Artisan Gallery, the Mountainmade Country Store, and the Purple Fiddle are all located in Thomas, while Davis is home to West Virginia Highlands Artisans Gallery and Blackwater Falls State Park, whose scenic landscape is a big draw to artists.

Lewisburg

One of National Geographic Magazine’s best small-town escapes, Lewisburg is an isolated back valley with bluegrass farms and Civil War-era homes that attract artists, tourists, and affluent residents. Lewisburg is one of the most stable agricultural pockets in Appalachia, never having gone through the boom and abandonment that a lot of small towns suffer from. Home of the legendary Greenbrier resort, vacationers wander through historic avenues, shopping for paintings of the landscape. West Virginia Explorer reports that luxury villages are being developed throughout the area, which increases the demand for art and artisans.

Berkeley Springs

First developed by George Washington and other investors, Berkely Springs is modeled as an American version of a resort in Bath, England. Berkely Springs attracts tourists throughout the year by offering full-service mineral water spa treatments. Located two hours from Washington, D.C., the small town features shops, galleries, and restaurants that have drawn many Washingtonians to the area.

Martinsburg-Shepherdstown-Charles Town

Wrapping up West Virginia Explorer’s top 10 art communities, Martinsburg, Shepherdstown, and Charles Town are villages in the Eastern Panhandle and only one hour from the nation’s capital. Although these small towns are so close to one of the most populated places in the eastern U.S., the trio still maintains their small-town charm. This charm and close proximity to D.C. has caused an increase in the demand for arts and the production of handicrafts in these communities.

