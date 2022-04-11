WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Paint the Town Pink is back with a strong message.

It’s a tribute to “Wild and Wonderful Women.”

***Purchase a ticket***

Crittenton Services

Crittenton Services provides many behavioral and mental health services to people throughout West Virginia.

At this event they will be honoring several West Virginia women who have made a huge impact on the state.

Jasmin Ilovar, public communications coordinator for Crittenton Services says they hope to represent about 20 women.

They span across different sectors. You have, for example, Pearl Buck who won the Nobel Prize in literature. You have Anna Jarvis is founded Mother’s Day. You have Shelley Moore Capito she was the first West Virginia female Senator and then you have Katherine Johnson, she was one of the first African American NASA mathematicians. So, we are celebrating a wide variety of women who have really made an impact on our state. Jasmin Ilovar, Public communications coordinator, Crittenton Services

She says there will be a silent audition along with West Virginia craft beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres from Wheeling’s women and couples-led restaurants.

You can come learn about each of these wonderful women at the Wheeling Heritage Port Amphitheater on June 18th from 6-10 p.m.