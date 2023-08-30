NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The Movie House, a local theater in New Martinsville, West Virginia, is doing what it can to help its neighbors in nearby Paden City.

The theater will be showing the film Dark Waters for a suggested donation of $5 on Tuesday, September 5, at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the film’s showing will be donated to obtain skids of clean water for the residents of Paden City.

Paden City has been without usable water since August 16 due to exceeding Tetrachloroethylene’s standard maximum contaminant level.

The film Dark Waters tells an eerily similar true story of Parkersburg, West Virginia whose water supply has been poisoned by chemicals.

The trailer of this film can be found here.