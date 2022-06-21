WHEELING W.Va.–

There truly is no better place to celebrate America than right here in Wheeling, West Virginia, and if your mind isn’t made up, there are a few events coming up that will swing you in our direction.

“I’ll tell you what – the July Fourth weekend, there is no place in the whole world I would like to be than right here Wheeling, West Virginia.” Frank O’Brien – Executive Director of the Wheeling Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

‘Mountaineers Are Always Free’ – and what better way to celebrate the state’s motto than over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Wheeling Convention & Visitor’s Bureau has a detailed list of the many events going on for the July Fourth weekend on their website.

Frank O’Brien says that America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, on Saturday, July 2 will be a stand-out performance for all ages.

“To see America come back on America’s birthday in Wheeling – great combination.” Frank O’Brien – Executive Director of the Wheeling Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

The state takes pride in their two top level professional orchestras, the West Virginia Symphony and the Wheeling Symphony, and John Devlin – music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – says there is no better time to catch them than July 1 through the 4.

“So, we like to serve these communities, give them a taste – because they don’t have orchestras in the cities that we bring these tours – so it allows West Virginia to have a sense of pride in its own artistic culture, and presenting artists from West Virginia, as well, adds a cherry to the top of that ice cream sundae.” John Devlin – Music Director of Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks? No worries – there are plenty of opportunities to catch a firework show that you can go to more than one!

Along with the firework show at Heritage Port after the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performance on July 4, Bob Peckenpaugh – President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission – says that the 15 minute, Oglebay Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3 will not be one to miss.

“Last year’s show was amazing, so we have to top it again this year, and really make it a special event for the community.” Bob Peckenpaugh – President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission

Along with all of the food and fun, it is important to remember while we celebrate what this wonderful spot means to our history, because Wheeling is truly an American story.