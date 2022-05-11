MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Helpless, frustrated, and burnt out.

That describes how one Marshall County resident feels about his ongoing property disaster.

This Marshall County man says he’s given up hope. For years weather has destroyed his property. He says county and state officials haven’t done anything to help.🌧💧



Imagine begging for help for 14 years, that is exactly what William Zervos Jr. says he has been doing.

Zervos lives deep in the mountains of Marshall County and has lived on Fish Creek Road since 1966.

He says it wasn’t until about 2008 that the mountain began to crumble.

Heavy rain caused flooding and erosion, pulling rock and debris into his yard.

Over time the problem got worse.

I made a trip out to his home to see it for myself.

Zervos described the reality of what occurs when a storm hits.

He says he has been searching for a solution and reaching out to state and county officials and anyone who could help.

After countless phone calls and visits still, no progress has been made.

How many times the engineers been out here? All they do is ride out. You’re wasting gas. They take a nice country ride, look over the hill and go back and say ‘Nope, still the same, little worse.’ Nothing ever gets done. I don’t think they even know about this in Charleston. William Zervos Jr., Marshall County

He says when a storm hits, Fish Ridge Road is his only way out and it is being torn apart.

Large rocks, trees, and dirt rush down the hillside.

Zervos said countless times he feels like he isn’t a valued citizen.

They just don’t care. We’re out here in no man’s land. You’re helpless. I mean, if this was a Greenbrier, I guarantee you our governor would drain exhaust every dollar this state had to fix it. But this ain’t going to get touched. I know it already. William Zervos Jr., Marshall County

The path where water makes its way down the hill has somewhat become a natural draining system.

One that is wrecking his land.

You live out here you’re own your own. Look at this. I mean, my land is gonna be destroyed, and they’re not gonna do nothing. I just don’t know what to do. I’m flabbergasted. William Zervos Jr., Marshall County

He says he believes that by the end of this summer, his property will be destroyed.

He only hopes that maybe this time his cry for help will be heard.