MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia is no stranger to the occult and unusual. The Mountain State is home to Mothman in Point Pleasant, the haunted prison in Moundsville, and the infamous insane asylum in Weston among numerous other oddities.

A place we have not yet covered is an amusement park that was built to bring families and communities together but ended up seeped in tragedy. The travel website Visit Mercer County has the background on the now abandoned Lake Shawnee Amusement Park that still attracts visitors, but now for a more eerie visit.

The violent history of the Lake Shawnee Amusement Park started in the 18th century when Mitchell Clay established an 800-acre farm and raised 14 children with his wife.

According to the travel site, tragedy struck the Clays in 1783 when Native Americans from the Shawnee Tribe killed two of Clay’s young children and kidnapped a third, eventually burning him at the stake.

With the help of other settlers, Clay retaliated against the tribe, tracking several members down and killing them, later becoming known as the Clover Bottom Massacre.

Unaware of the sordid background of the land, proprietor Conley Snidow purchased it in 1926 for his rides and attractions, which included circular swings, a water slide, a dance hall, and a speakeasy. Snidow also added a swimming hole with canoes.

The park was open for nearly 20 years until tragedy struck. According to Visit Mercer County, a boy drowned in the pond, and the final straw was when a loading truck backed into the path of one of the swings, killing a three-year-old.

The park shut down in 1966, leaving behind haunting memories and rides that were eventually taken over by nature.

The park remained abandoned for another 20 years until Gaylord White decided the site would be ideal for future neighborhoods.

The site says that when construction crews broke ground, what they unearthed was enough to stop construction in its tracks.

The amusement park was built atop an ancient burial ground, and most of the skeletons were those of children.

The White family then decided not to tempt fate, and instead of developing community lots, they left the burial ground and rides intact, later allowing tours.

Visit Mercer County says that the abandoned amusement park has attracted paranormal fans and ghost hunters from across the United States.

The Travel Channel ranks The Shawnee Amusement Park as one of the “Most Terrifying Places in America,” and experts with ABC have declared the park one of the “10 Most Haunted Places in the World.”

Visitors have claimed to hear footsteps, mysterious chants, and even children. Some say one of the swings will move on its own.

Fans of the occult can visit the “haunted site” during regular paranormal events throughout the year, and private arrangements can also be made. Guests visiting in October can experience the Dark Carnival, which features a guided tour, a haunted trail, and a corn maze.