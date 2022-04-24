Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congressman David McKinley has a message for voters on primary day: go to the polls.

He stopped by the Friendly City for the Chamber of Commerce Lunch with Leaders, where his former colleague and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke.

Pompeo gave his endorsement for McKinley in his primary battle against fellow representative Alex Mooney.

The congressman says the Mountain State should set an example by letting their leaders know what’s important.

Because this is America, this is our democracy, the challenges we face right now, we can’t have a low turnout. This needs to be a big turnout, because that sends a message too across this country, what’s important. So we’re going to be one of the leading states, early states, I hope we have a good turnout. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

McKinley and Mooney are seeking the Republican nomination for the state’s newly created 2nd congressional district.

Primary day is May 10th.