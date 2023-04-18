GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Almost Heaven, West Virginia. It is a great vacation destination and there’s always so much to do.

Sometimes with all the commotion and excitement of the trip, we forget about the main things that we should not forget to do whether you live in the Mountain State or are just visiting. The following is the top five list of things you should not forget to do while in West Virginia.

You should not miss out on the Appalachian Mountains

West Virginia has a glorious mountain range. The mountains are a main part because there are so many great things to do. From scenic drives to whitewater rafting, from hiking to mountain biking, you will always have a great time.

You should not miss the bridges

West Virginia has some of the most incredible bridges in the world, even on the highway. These bridges are different in any other state you may travel in because they are really unique and something you probably have not witnessed before. The New River Gorge Bridge, of course, is a sight to see as well.

You should not miss out on the local delicacies

When it comes to the Mountain State, there are a few local foods that you have to try. West Virginia in particular has two special treats: pepperoni rolls and hot dogs. When hitting the local restaurant scene, do not forget to ask for one or the other, or both! Trust us. Your taste buds will thank you later.

You should not forget to visit Harper’s Ferry

When visiting different states, especially West Virginia, the small, historic towns are some of the best places to visit. One of the best known in the Mountain State is the town Harper’s Ferry. The Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers meet here, and the view is so scenic and picturesque, you will want to stop and take pictures. It is one of the best delights to encounter.

You should relax and not worry about your travel budget

West Virginia is an affordable family destination. It’s not very expensive, and your money can go a long way. On average, hotel prices seem about 20% less than other hotel rooms. Also, you cannot forget about all the mom-and-pop restaurants that serve delicious homecooked meals and food for an affordable price.

For other things you should not forget to do while in West Virginia, visit https://woltersworld.com/what-not-to-do-when-you-visit-west-virginia/

(Video in this story shows the top headlines for April 18, 2023)