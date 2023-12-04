WEST VIRGINIA– A touchdown catch that happened during a high school high school football championship game in West Virginia is being called the best ever.

On Friday night in the West Virginia Class-AA State Championship game between Fairmont and North Marion High school in Wheeling, West Virginia, North Marion High Landon Frey made an unbelievable one-handed touchdown catch.

The play was ruled incomplete but over- turned after review with 14 seconds left in the game to pull North Marion within 1, 49-48.

North Marion went for 2 points and the win but did not make it in the end zone.

Fairmont went on to win the AA West Virginia State Championship.