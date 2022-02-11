Toyota says it’s further expanding production of electric vehicle parts at plants in West Virginia and Tennessee.

Friday’s announcement of a $90 million investment comes three months after the Japanese automaker said it would invest $240 million to add a production line dedicated to hybrid powertrains at its facility in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The latest upgrade involves spending $73 million at the plant to annually assemble a key component in electric motors.

Toyota also will spend $17 million to increase the production capacity for hybrid transaxle cases and housings at its facility in Jackson, Tennessee.