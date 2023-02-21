CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for some nostalgia and nature on your next vacation, how about staying in a treehouse in West Virginia? From cabin rentals to Airbnbs, West Virginia has options from luxury to primitive.

Holly Rock Treehouse

As pointed out by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the Holly Rock Treehouse from Country Road Cabins was recently featured on an MSN list of treehouse getaways. The cabin, which is actually built in a tree, is near the New River Gorge and West Virginia’s only national park.

It is built for two people and has a canopy bridge, queen-sized bed, small dining area, hot tub and decks in the treetops. For more information and photos, check out the Country Road Cabins website.

Kilimanjaro Safari Treehouse

In Peterstown, West Virginia in Monroe County you can stay in “one of the most unique treehouse experiences in West Virginia” in an adults-only section of the 84-acre Four Fillies Lodge estate. The cabin on stilts is on the banks of Rock Creek and has an outdoor hammock and fire pit in addition to a bedroom, bathroom and small kitchen and living area.

The Kilimanjaro Safari Treehouse is available on Airbnb starting at $214 by Superhost Carlin. Click here for photos and more information.

Whimsical Treehouse

Treehouse (Courtesy: Airbnb)

If you’re looking for a more rustic stay, this treehouse in Walton, West Virginia might be for you. It was originally built as a playhouse for the owner’s son and still has all the charms of a child’s clubhouse. Fully suspended in a tree, the rental has electricity but no running water inside, although it does have a bathhouse with an outdoor shower.

The property offers a waterfall hike, fishing pond, grill, places to explore, and a 120-foot zipline. It is available for rent on Airbnb from Superhost Rob starting at $75 a night.

In 2022, 12 News interviewed the host and got some inside information about the property and its unique amenities, which you can read here.

Cozy West Virginia Treehouse

If you don’t mind an outhouse, Shepherdstown has a tiny house on stilts surrounded by trees that is super cozy. It has a couch, two beds, a kitchenette, a patio, a fire pit and a bathhouse if you’re a little nervous about the outhouse. It also has air conditioning and heat.

More information and photos of this Superhost Airbnb, check out the listing here. Stays start at $200 per night.

Stay In Treehouse

One of the best-rated Airbnbs in West Virginia is a small treehouse in French Creek. On 130 acres of land, the rental sleeps up to four people and has an outdoor cooking area, although it does not have a bathroom. There are no roads or houses within a mile of the rental, according to the listing. Anyone who wants to hunt deer on the property (during season) can pay an extra $50 per day.

The 5-star rental starts at $70 a night on Airbnb. Click here for more information and photos.

Grand View and Wild Wonderful Treehouses

The Cabins at Pinehaven in Beaver, West Virginia has two treehouse options.

The Grand View Treehouse, which has a queen-sized bed and two futons is $179 per night. The 470-square-foot space also has two full bathrooms, a small kitchen, a hot tub and a covered deck.

The Wild Wonderful Treehouse is a little smaller at 306 square feet and has a queen-sized bed and one futon but no private bedroom. The space is available starting at $159 per night and also has a hot tub, kitchenette and “nature deck.”

Photos and more information about both rentals are available on Pine Haven’s website.