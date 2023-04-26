REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Harrison County on Sunday after he allegedly disregarded troopers who were trying to pull him over and drove home instead.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 23, a West Virginia State Police trooper who was patrolling near U.S. Route 50 attempted to pull over a maroon Nissan Murano; from the registration, the trooper learned that the vehicle belonged to Kevin Arbogast, 54, of Reynoldsville, who had his licensed revoked for DUI, the complaint said.

Kevin Arbogast

When the trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on Arbogast’s vehicle on Route 50 East, it did not stop and instead kept traveling on Route 50 and then turned onto Wilsonburg Road. The complaint said that “Arbogast continued traveling in disregard of the [trooper’s] emergency lights and sirens,” until he reached his home on Lynch Street in Reynoldsville, about four miles from where the trooper had first attempted the stop.

When the trooper made contact with Arbogast, they observed him “spill an alcoholic beverage” and “detected the strong odor of alcohol” on his breath.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers also found “a glass smoking device containing a burnt substance consistent with marijuana,” “several empty alcoholic beverage containers,” and an empty pill bottle for a pain medication that was prescribed to Arbogast.

The complaint said that Arbogast showed “multiple signs of impairment” during a field sobriety test, and a breathalyzer test read .201 BAC.

Arbogast was charged with fleeing while DUI and is being held at the North Central Regional Jail. The complaint also said that he had been previously charged with six DUIs from 1998 to earlier in 2023 and had his license revoked.