Want to be on a professional football team? A new West Virginia indoor football team is holding its first tryouts.

The Wheeling Miners, who are part of the AAL 2 league, will be playing their home games at WesBanco Arena.

The Miners have signed players from West Virginia University, Marshall University and Wheeling University but are holding local tryout for players interested in joining the team.

The tryout will be held at The Highlands Sports Complex on Friday January 12 with registration beginning at 10am and the workout starting at 11am.

Preregistration is $50 with registration being $75 on Friday.

The Miners say to bring cleats and the workout out will consist of timing the 40yd dash, pro shuttle, the broad jump, and the L-Drill.

Following the timing, there will be position specific drills and position 1on1’s as well as skelly and team period.

More information can be found here.

The Miners will host their first home game of the season at the WesBanco Arena on April 19 against the Jersey Bearcats at 7:00 pm.