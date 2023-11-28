Brooke County ,Ohio County and Wetzel County 911 lines and administrative lines are down.
In Ohio County, if you need 911, dial 304-234-3711.
For fire and EMS dial 304-234-3606 and for all county PD 304-234-3661
In Brooke County, this includes the entire Courthouse. If you have an Emergency please call the cell phones below.
304-639-9180
304-374-6354.
The issue seems to be with a Frontier fiber cut.
No phone numbers were given for Wetzel County at this time.
7News is working to find a restoration time and will update as soon as we can.