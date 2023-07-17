WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Who are the world’s fittest teens, and what if they are from right here in West Virginia?

That’s what 14-year-old Brody Allman and 18-year-old Nadia Szymialis have been working for countless years in the gym to prove.

They qualified to be part of the top 20 fittest teens to compete in a world-wide competition.

The Pit Teen Throwdown is an annual fitness competition for athletes ages 14-22, held over Labor Day weekend in Southwest Michigan.

Nadia is the returning reigning champion from Ohio County and will be competing for her fourth year in a row.

This year she will move up to the 18-22 age category.

”There’s a bunch of different tests that they prescribe for us, so we’ll compete on Saturday and Sunday. Sometimes we’re in the water, sometimes we’re running, lifting, doing just a bunch of different CrossFit workouts throughout the weekend.” Nadia Szymialis – Pit Teen Throwdown Champion (18)

Brody is competing for the first time, representing West Virginia in the 14–15-year-old division.

”I’ve never really gotten to meet like any other competitors that were my age. And I’m really excited to, you know, kind of get myself out there Originally, it was my dad’s sport, and I took a ton of interest into it and I kind of took off from there and I began to love the sport.” Brody Allman – Pit Teen Throwdown Qualifier (14)

Their love for CrossFit has these teens in the gym nearly every day for multiple hours with weight training, bars, calisthenics and much more.

At the Pit Teen Throwdown in September, Brody and Nadia will be judged on several exercises over the weekend to determine who will walk away with the title of “Fittest Teen in the World.”

For Nadia, it could be her second win.

”I’m definitely nervous because I’m going to be in a different division this year with different athletes, but I’m excited. I’m just really proud of all the hard work I put in to be there and get to that point.” Nadia Szymialis – Pit Teen Throwdown Champion (18)

Brody’s goal is to show the work he has done to get to this point.

”To just keep pushing myself. I want to be the greatest I possibly can. I’m excited to represent West Virginia and really show what this place means to me and it’s my everything.” Brody Allman – Pit Teen Throwdown Qualifier (14)

You can follow along with Brody’s journey on his Instagram @brody_crossfit and YouTube.