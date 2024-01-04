Two men have been indicted for stealing the identities of West Virginians and withdrawing cash from their credit union accounts.

Benjamin Britford, 33, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Brandon Watkins, 29, of Douglasville, Georgia have been charged with making unauthorized transactions from accounts at Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union in New Martinsville.

In July and August of 2023, Britford and Watkins allegedly obtained the personal identifying information and account numbers for numerous credit union customers and then withdrew cash from those accounts.

Britford and Watkins allegedly withdrew more than $10,000 in cash from accounts in West Virginia and withdrew additional funds from accounts of Bayer customers in South Carolina during the same time period.

Britford and Watkins are each charged with bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bank larceny. Watkins faces an additional charge of aggravated identity theft.