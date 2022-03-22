Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY.

Andrew Andres, 25, was “sitting on the front steps” of the apartment “with visible injures to his lower left side lip and bite mark on his right hand,” officers said when they arrived on the scene.

WBOY reported that Andres told officers that Shawna Campbell, 29, “had punched him in the face and had bitten him during a physical altercation.”

Campbell spoke with officers saying that “Andres wanted to leave the apartment but she took his phone from his back pocket.” The altercation began as Andres was trying to get the phone back. Campbell stated, “they each stepped around an 11-month-olf female child who was sleeping on a mattress set up in the living room.”

While officers were in the residence they noticed the smell of marijuana and asked Campbell if there were any substances in the house to which she answered “there was none”. Andres then told officers that he and Campbell had smoked marijuana before the altercation.

Officers said an 11-month-old infant and a 9-year-old child were in the residence while Andres and Campbell smoked marijuana, reported WBOY.

Andres and Campbell were arrested and are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.