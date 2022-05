WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) — Two people are now wanted in connection to the armed robbery that took place on Wednesday evening.

35-year-old Brandy Cecil and 33-year-old Ryan Knight are wanted in connection to the crime.

The victim allegedly told police she was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects and that they attempted to steal items, including money from her.

Cecil is charged with robbery and conspiracy while Knight is charged with attempted murder, robbery, and conspiracy.