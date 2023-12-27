FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced the sentencing of two Mount Olive inmates convicted of malicious assault after an attack on a fellow inmate.

According to Ciliberti Jr., on November 10, Benjamin Marcum, 43, and Willie Copley, 37, were serving time at Mount Olive Correctional Complex when the attack occurred.

Officials say Copley and Marcum attacked the victim by beating and kicking him in the head. The victim was life-flighted to Charleston area Medical Center and treated for multiple broken facial bones.

Copley pleaded guilty to the felony crime of malicious assault and was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing. Judge Ewing ordered the sentence to be served consecutively to the prison sentence Copley is currently serving in Wayne County for first-degree murder and robbery.

Marcum pleaded guilty to the same crime and was also sentenced to 2-10 years to be served consecutively to his current sentence for robbery.

