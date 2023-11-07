WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling, Wheeling Park, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, and Warwood Tool are pleased to welcome the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree to the Friendly City on Thursday, November 9.

The public is invited to view the tree from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.

The event will kick off with some brief remarks from community leaders. Then attendees will have the opportunity to sign the banners adorning the truck transporting the 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce, harvested from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, to Washington, D.C.

Wheeling Park will have refreshments available for purchase.

Smokey the Bear and Woodsy the Owl will also be on hand, and the tree’s journey is made possible in part by local sponsor Warwood Tool.

City Manager Robert Herron said, “We are pleased to have the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree visit Wheeling before it reaches its final destination of Washington, D.C. We look forward to being a part of the celebration and the joy it will bring our community this holiday season.”

Wheeling Park Commission President and CEO Bob Peckenpaugh said, “Wheeling Park has a long-standing partnership with the City of Wheeling and having the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree here is an incredible honor that we are excited to share with the entire Wheeling community.”

Warwood Tool President Chris Azur said, “At Warwood Tool, we are thrilled to be a part of this long-standing holiday tradition, and we are so excited that this year’s tree is coming from our state! For 169 years, Americans have been using our axes and other tools in the forest, so our support of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is a natural fit. We’re proud to work with the West Virginia Forest Service and Choose Outdoors through this partnership.”

