CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals are looking for a dangerous West Virginia man wanted for murder and are offering a 10K reward.

Officials say Charles Ray Blevins, aka “Charlie B,” 36, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police, and West Virginia Department of Corrections on a warrant for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and violations of parole.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Blevins.

It is reported that Blevins was convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County in 2009 and was sentenced to prison and released on parole in 2019.

Officials allege that on July 6, 2019, Blevins shot and killed Adrian Smith, 44, in South Williamson, Kentucky. Warrants were obtained for Blevins by the Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections on July 11, 2019.

Officials state that Blevins has evaded law enforcement since the warrants were issued.

Blevins is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, and has the following tattoos on his left forearm — a heart with an arrow through it w/ribbon “Natosha” and “To Lose Your Soul.” On the right forearm are the words “Why Gain the World,”

Officials say he has likely changed his appearance and may be living under an alias and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blevins, please call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 and can also be submitted online.

