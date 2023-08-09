MARTINSBURG- W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service recovered a missing West Virginia Child in Tampa, Florida, and arrested the fugitive wanted in connection with the child’s disappearance.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 17 for a West Virginia woman for felony kidnapping and child concealment after the child was not returned to their legal guardian.

When the warrant was issued, the West Virginia State Police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in locating the woman and recovering the missing child.

Task force members developed information that the fugitive was in the Tampa area and sent a collateral lead to the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Florida – Tampa office.

U.S. Marshals Service investigators from the Middle District of Florida and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the fugitive in the 300 block of Windwood Drive without incident.

The missing child was also safely recovered at the location.

The names of the fugitive or the child have not yet been released.

Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia, Terry Moore, says that any case involving a missing child goes to the top of the priority list.