MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia is known for its Appalachian culture and storied mountain communities, but there is an even older side to the region, one that is ancient and pre-dates the founding of the state itself.

Prehistoric Native American people once inhabited the land and left their mark through ancient building sites. There are 424 recorded prehistoric mounds in what is now West Virginia, according to The West Virginia Encyclopedia.

Archeologists say many mounds were built during the Early Woodland Period (1000—200 B.C.), primarily in the period referred to as Adena (500 B.C.— A.D. 200), between 3,000 and 2,000 years ago, and the people of that time are also called the Adena, according to The West Virginia Encyclopedia.

Many mounds can be found in West Virginia’s river valleys including the Kanawha, Ohio, and Potomac.

In the Ohio Valley along the Ohio River, one city, Moundsville, is named after an ancient structure, the Grave Creek Mound, the largest earthen, conical mound in the Western hemisphere. This mound was built between 250-150 B.C., according to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History.

Grave Creek Mound, Moundsville, West Virginia, courtesy of West Virginia Dept. of Arts, Culture & History

The Grave Creek Mound is a burial mound that stands 67 feet high and is 240 feet in diameter and is estimated to hold 57,000 tons of earth and sand. An 1838 exploration of the mound, found two burial vaults with human remains and grave goods.

Multiple mounds of varying sizes once made up the landscape of what is now Moundsville, but these structures sadly were destroyed through farming and treasure hunters, according to the Grave Creek Mound Archeological Complex site. Chieftans and shamans were typically buried in mounds while ordinary people were burned and buried in log tombs, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

In 1838, Abelard Tomlinson and his brother-in-law, Thomas Biggs, began excavation of the Grave Creek Mound. Tomlinson found two burial vaults. The upper one held one person surrounded by beads, copper bracelets and other grave goods. The lower vault held a man and a woman surrounded by shell beads along with a spear-thrower tool with the man, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

The Grave Creek site became a tourist destination and even had a saloon and Civil War artillery. Accounts say people even raced horses at the mound’s base.

Grave Creek Mound in the 19th Century, courtesy of the National Park Service

The state legislature purchased the mound in 1909 and the original museum opened in 1952. The Grave Creek Mound was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1964, and in 1967, it became Grave Creek Mound State Park.

According to the National Park Service, “Many Indigenous nations maintain connections with this and other mounds across the United States. They are sacred religious and cultural sites.”

The site now offers information on the ancient Adena people and West Virginia archaeology. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, call the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex at (304) 843-4128 or visit their website.