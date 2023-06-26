7News has an update after a woman was shot, which lead to a standoff with a suspect in Weirton, West Virginia.

Officials say 82-year-old Carl Gist shot his neighbor–67-year-old Cassandra Jeter–while she was mowing the lawn.

They say Jeter was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police say Gist exited the house holding a semi-automatic pistol and was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon before he pointed the handgun at officers and was shot.

Gist was taken to Weirton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Jeter is currently in stable condition.