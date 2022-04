OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The US 250/WV 2 northbound ramp to I-70 west through the Wheeling Tunnel will be closed from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The Market Street ramp to I-70 eastbound through the Wheeling Tunnel will be closed to allow crews to clean the tunnel.

Alternate routes are 18th Street and Market Street to 10th Street onto US 40 east to the 2A on-ramp.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.