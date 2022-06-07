Another season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey has come to an end, but area sports fans still have a porfessional sports team to root for ritght in their back yard.

The Washington Wild Things are just a short drive on I-70 and they are celebrating their 20th year as part of the Frontier League.

Team President and General Manager Tony Buccilli spoke to the Wheeling Rotary Club this afternoon.

He invited fans from all over the Wheeling area to come check out some fun and exciting baseball action.

The team is currently in first place in the Western Division and will be playing their next six games at home.

“We take alot of pride in honor of representing the Tri-state area and the Wheeling community and up into Steubenville. So definately, hopefully you guys feel the same pride and how we represent ourselves to the Tri-state area and invite you to embrace us as your team. That’s what we are. That’s how we view ourselves.”

There is a fireworks show after every Friday night home game and this Saturday is the Wild Things Salute to Service Night. All active and retired veterans are admitted for free.