Hershel W. “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Williams is the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

He will also be recognized at a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

Williams died on June 29 at 98 and was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima.

The ceremonial arrival for Williams’ casket will begin at 10:30 a.m. and his casket will depart the Capitol at 3:30 p.m.

The wreath-laying ceremony will follow.

