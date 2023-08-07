MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One event stirred up quite the buzz on Saturday at the Mon County Fair in Morgantown.

The Mon County Beekeepers Association teamed up with Charlie and the Bearding Ladies to put on quite the show for fairgoers.

“We are here helping Charlie and the Bearding Ladies today as a show of how gentle pollinators can be. A lot of times pollinators get villainized. So, this is a good way for us to show the community just how gentle these pollinators can be,” Mon County Beekeepers Association president, Mike Lamp, said.

Charlie Metz is known for his unique “facial hair” comprised mostly of thousands of Honeybees. The way it works is Charlie wears the queen honeybee around his chin in a container which then attracts the other honeybees, creating a “beard.”

Charlie Metz of Charlie and the Amazing Bearding Ladies performing at the Mon County Fair (WBOY photo)

Charlie Metz, Bee Beard Man, said, “We’ll show that honeybees aren’t that aggressive. Uh, if you go into a hive, or don’t even go to a hive, stay away from them and they’ll stay away from you. You know the ones you see out in a field, they are the ones on the flowers and plants bringing in the nectar and the pollen for their hive, and you know, just leave them alone.”

This is Metz’s fifth time wearing the Bearding Ladies and he has yet to get stung. He said he enjoys doing such a fun act which teaches people just how gentle bees can actually be.

For those wondering how Metz removes the honeybee beard from his face, he simply walks over to the apiary and makes head-nod-like motions. They all fall off and back into the apiary, minus a few stragglers which are gently removed by the brush of a hand.