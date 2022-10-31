A West Virginia man got on his knees and popped the question all while wearing a Bowser costume during a Halloween-themed photo shoot.

John Lynch from Nexstar/WTRF 7News asked his girlfriend Haley Kleinedler in front of their son Declan during a Halloween-theme photo shoot at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville, WV.

Puzzle Piece Photography

In the video, you can see Declan as Super Mario wanting to power up and become fireball Mario to help save Princess Peach (Haley) from (John) as Bowser.

Once Mario secured the fireball, down went Bowser and the princess was saved!

Sometimes actors break character and that happened during the photo shoot.

While on one knee, Super Mario intervened with a simple request of ‘I have to go pee’

The couple plans to get married next year. You can follow their story, here

