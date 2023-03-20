A West Virginia native was on American Idol Sunday night and impressed the judges so much, he is headed to Hollywood.
Kamron Lawson, 21-years-old, from Beckley West Virginia, describes himself as a singing cashier at a retail super center.
Lawson in his audition said he never left the state of West Virginia.
He first performed a-ha’s “Take On Me” but that wasn’t enough for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Next Lawson performed Lionel Richie’s ” Truly”
All three judges said yes to Lawson, as he will go onto the next round on American Idol.
You can watch the full performance in the 7News media player.