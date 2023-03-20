A West Virginia native was on American Idol Sunday night and impressed the judges so much, he is headed to Hollywood.

Kamron Lawson, 21-years-old, from Beckley West Virginia, describes himself as a singing cashier at a retail super center.

Lawson in his audition said he never left the state of West Virginia.

He first performed a-ha’s “Take On Me” but that wasn’t enough for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Next Lawson performed Lionel Richie’s ” Truly”

All three judges said yes to Lawson, as he will go onto the next round on American Idol.

You can watch the full performance in the 7News media player.