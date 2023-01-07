CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.

Friday, Republican Ben Queen had a ceremonial swearing-in at the Harrison County courthouse as he begins representing Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer and Calhoun counties, and the western half of Taylor County.

Queen previously served in the house of delegates since first being elected in 2016.

He described what he hopes to accomplish as he enters the upper chamber of the legislature:

“More opportunities for our young people. I think we’ve done a really good job of encouraging more people to go into higher education, but I’m not sure we’ve done a very good job of providing the resources under the age of 18, right, under the age of 10, under the age of 5. I think we have a lot of due respect for our education system, and I want to be a part of that challenge to get that done.”

But his new position wasn’t the only thing celebrated on Friday. After the ceremony, Queen proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Meredith, and she said yes. The full video of the proposal, including all of Queen’s sappy comments, can be viewed in the player below.