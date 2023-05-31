West Virginian musician, Philip Bowen, will perform on America’s Got Talent on May 30. (NBC photo)

UPDATE (WTRF): Violinist Philip Bowen surprised the judges on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night with his rendition of “Chop Suey!” by System Of A Down.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE

Bowen received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I mean, I just wasn’t expecting that. You are so talented. You have so much charisma. I mean you could feel the energy in here. They love you. You will make your mom and dad so proud after that performance. That was a great audition,” said Simon Cowell.

Bowen was voted by unanimous decision to move on to the next round.

——————————————————————————————————————-

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s own is set to compete on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Philip Bowen is a musician living in Brownstown, Michigan, who is originally from Montgomery, West Virginia. He will be playing the violin for thousands to see on NBC, starting at 8 p.m., May 30. Although, it won’t be Bowen’s first time in the spotlight.

Bowen has performed at venues such as The Bluebird Café and NPR’s Mountain Stage, while earning accolades from Whiskey Riff, Yahoo, PopMatters and Atwood Magazine.

He has also gathered more than 8 million likes and 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 40 thousand subscribers on YouTube. His debut album, “Old Kanawha,” is set to release on August 18, 2023.

“Phil is a fantastic representative of Almost Heaven, and we’re wholeheartedly cheering him on. Keep making your home proud,” said Justice in a Facebook post. So if you want to join Governor Jim Justice in showing your support, tune in on WBOY NBC.