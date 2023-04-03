Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – A recently passed West Virginia Senate Bill called SB 548 will prohibit foreign countries on the U.S. Government watch list, from buying property and mineral interests through property tax sales.

It also clarifies what parties can redeem delinquent properties and limits those entitled to the bid. There are twelve nations on the State Department list including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Iran.

Senator Ryan Weld was the lead sponsor of the bill, and worked with State Auditor JB McClusky to get the legislation passed.

They say it’s the first bill of its kind to be passed in the U.S.

“I was able to get it through the Senate side, then he he started working things on the house side to help get that through. So I think that is a really good accomplishment to be the first in the nation because a lot of people are talking about this but we get it done in West Virginia.” Senator Ryan Weld, Majority Whip, Brooke County

“Just last year we had somebody from a terrorist nation in Africa who tried to buy every single piece of tax delinquent property in West Virginia. What they were trying to do is buy fifteen to twenty thousand parcels of property all at once. What they want is a foothold in America with American interest, so they can funnel their bad money back into the country.” John McCuskey, WV State Auditor

Senate Bill 548 will go into effect on June 9th.