WELLSBURG, W.Va (WTRF) – In just days, Wellsburg, W.Va, and Brilliant, Ohio will officially be connected by the Wellsburg Bridge.

This Wednesday at noon, Governor Jim Justice will cut the ribbon for the grand opening of this already historic structure.

“It is indeed special because this bridge is already historic, and it hasn’t opened yet because of the way it was built. Our contractor, Flat Iron, devised a way to build this bridge on land and then floated into position. That’s not usually how you build a bridge, so it makes this bridge really unique to start with. So, and there’s going to be a video depicting that movement on the river that that’ll be shown on Wednesday, the day of the ribbon cutting in a tent there on the Ohio side.” Randy Damron | WVDOT Events Director

There will be a car show, food vendors, live music and plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

For the last century, residents on both sides of the river have advocated for this bridge to be built to help with travel time, spark economic growth and provide another way to cross the river.

“It has been an absolute delight to work with the community, particularly the folks in the Chamber of Commerce here in Wellsburg. They’ve put together this 30-person committee of volunteers, all wanting to be part of this opening of the bridge. In fact, each of them have different roles. But you know the significance – this is more than just a bridge connecting two communities. I mean, it’s metal and it’s concrete and it’s steel cables. But the bridge connects the whole area there in the northern part of West Virginia. Come out and walk the bridge and enjoy it, have some food, take some pictures, and just enjoy yourself on the new Wellsburg Bridge.” Randy Damron | WVDOT Events Director

Damron says no one will be allowed to park on the bridge unless you are a part of the car show.

There will be various parking locations and shuttles will take people to the bridge.

The bridge will open to traffic around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.