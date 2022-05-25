Memorial Day weekend is fastly approaching and with that comes the jump in holiday-related traffic fatalities.

According to Jerry, a car insurance savings app, West Virginia has the most fatal crashes per capita of all U.S. states, followed by Louisiana and South Dakota.

Nationally, over half (53%) of fatal crashes occur between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., and 39% involved at least one driver who had been driving under the influence.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of all fatal traffic crashes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend involved only a single vehicle, and 56% involved a vehicle leaving the roadway.

The three most deadly driving hours on Memorial Day weekend are Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.