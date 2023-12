A 13-year-old from West Virginia died in a house fire on Tuesday night.

Wood County 911 say they received a call at 11:00pm on December 26 for a house fire on Walker Road in Walker, WV

3 children and 2 adults were able to escape the fire.

1 of the children and 1 of the adults were treated and released on scene for minor injuries.

The victim was transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive

identification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.