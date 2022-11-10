LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A 15-year-old cold case from the Lewisburg area was solved, according to Captain R.A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police.

According to the WVSP-Lewisburg Detachment, a report of found human remains in 2021 in the Muddy Creek Mountain area of Greenbrier County was the break needed in a case that stumped State Troopers for nearly 15 years.

In June 2007, a missing person report was made for James Johansen, 53, of Lewisburg. According to WV State Police, Johansen had not made contact with friends or family prior to being reported missing.

Through medical examination in Charleston, the remains found in 2021 were positively identified as James Johansen. Troopers and investigators continued to dig into Johansen’s death through prior police reports, which led them to presenting Greenbrier County Prosecutor Pat Via with the investigative report.

In October 2022, County Prosecutor Via presented the report to the Greenbrier Grand Jury. Indictments were then returned for Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger for Murder and First Degree Robbery.

After the indictment was issued, West Virginia State Troopers traveled to San Antonio, Texas where Kessinger was arrested at his home by Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Safety. He was extradited back to West Virginia where he is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Stick with 59News for updates on the solved cold case.